A ray of sunshine! Princess Kate was a vibrant sight as she attended a Mental Health Awareness Week event in England on Tuesday, May 16.

The 41-year-old Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust — a charity that provides mentorship and coaching to children through partnerships with athletes — in a yellow blazer by L.K. Bennett. The color appeared to be a sweet nod to the organization as the sunny hue is featured in the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust logo.

Kate paired the outerwear with a white ribbed top and straight-leg trousers by Alexander McQueen. The U.K. native finalized the outfit with a pair of Veja sneakers, which she often wears to more relaxed royal engagements. (The footwear label is also favored by Kate’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle and other stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Emily Ratajkowski, Katie Holmes and more.)

During the outing, the princess was photographed cheering on kids as they played with beanbags. She later joined in on the fun herself.

Kate’s solo engagement comes after she and husband Prince William volunteered for The Big Help Out on May 8. The couple — who tied the knot in April 2011 — were joined by their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, at 3rd Upton Scout Hut. (Kate is joint President of the Scout Association.)

The occasion marked Louis’ first official royal engagement — and he was as focused as ever. In shots from the family’s appearance, the little royal was seen shoveling dirt into a wheelbarrow. His siblings, meanwhile, were also hard at work building and painting furniture.

The Cambridges all coordinated in shades of blue with Kate sporting a billowing blouse and fitted cargo pants.

Kate also wore the color the following day for a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 9. She looked dainty in a baby blue dress by Elie Saab that featured sheer sleeves and dots throughout. The frock was completed with a bow at the neckline and lace detailing. Kate finalized the look with a Philip Treacy hat that was adorned with a protruding flower and metallic pumps by Gianvito Rossi. The princess previously wore the dress and fascinator to the Royal Ascot in June 2019.

She hosted the soirée with William, 40, who looked dapper in a black suit teamed with a matching top hat. The couple greeted guests at the gathering alongside Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The celebration was put on by King Charles III, however, the 74-year-old monarch — who was officially crowned at his coronation ceremony on May 1 — was unable to attend due to an obligation at the new Whittle Laboratory at the University of Cambridge.