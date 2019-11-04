Reese Witherspoon Loves These Seriously Fashionable Veja Sneakers





The best way to dress virtually any outfit down to make it more casual is with a pair of cute sneakers. These shoes instantly give any dressier look a cool girl vibe, and it’s a trend that’s clearly caught on in recent years. Now it’s more than acceptable to wear kicks with a nice dress to work — or even for a night out on the town!

So many celebrities have taken notice, including Reese Witherspoon! The Oscar-winning actress was spotted in an adorable pair of Veja sneakers that look comfy and seriously cute at the same time. If you want to emulate this superstar’s style, you can pick up a pair for yourself from Zappos!

Get the Veja V-10 Sneakers with prices starting at $140, available on Zappos!

The Veja V-10 sneakers pack some major style into a pair of seemingly basic shoes. They’re simple — yet their design makes them look and feel super modern. Witherspoon was spotted wearing them out and about not too long ago in Santa Monica. She paired them with a flowy, midi-length checkered skirt and an oversized camel sweater, making for a perfect casual fall look.

Witherspoon opted for the white pair with the black “V” logo style, but there are five different colorways to choose from. The three classic leather options come in variations of black and white: there is black with the “V” white logo and beige sole pair, a black with the “V” white logo and white sole plus the white-on-white with a beige sole option. All three are designed in the same style and are made of genuine leather.

The other two pairs are a bit more colorful. The first feature suede dusty white panels with a black suede “V” logo as well as some flannel paneling mixed in, and the second have the same dusty white suede paneling with a suede deep red “V” and white mesh details.

Veja is a brand that prides itself on sustainability, and they assure customers that the V-10 model sneakers are made from ecological and viable materials — which is amazing. They have a rounded toe and are low-tops, and also have perforation on the top of the foot for extra breathability.

Veja strongly recommends that you order these sneakers in a size down if you are in between sizes, as they tend to run large. And shoppers seem to agree with this precaution. One shopper said that they normally are a seven in women’s, but ordered a six in response to this disclaimer and said “they fit [them] perfectly.”

Witherspoon wasn’t the only celebrity seen wearing these sneakers. Duchess Meghan was spotted in the exact same pair of Veja V-10 sneakers during her royal tour of Australia back in October 2018. Pick up these sneakers if you’re looking to own a little piece of the lavish life at an affordable price!

