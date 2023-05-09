Stylish and sustainable! Princess Kate recycled an outfit for a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 9.

The 41-year-old British royal looked dainty in a baby blue dress by Elie Saab that featured sheer sleeves and dots throughout. The frock was completed with a bow at the neckline and lace detailing. Kate finalized the look with a Philip Treacy hat that was adorned with a protruding flower and metallic pumps by Gianvito Rossi. The U.K. native previously wore the dress and fascinator to the Royal Ascot in June 2019.

The Princess of Wales hosted the Tuesday soirée with her husband, Prince William, who looked dapper in a black suit teamed with a matching top hat. The couple greeted guests at the gathering alongside Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The celebration was put on by King Charles III, however, the 74-year-old monarch was unable to attend due to an obligation at the new Whittle Laboratory at the University of Cambridge.

The glitzy occasion comes after Charles was officially crowned alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, during a coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. Charles — who assumed the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 — was a must-see in a number of different historical ensembles, including the Robe of State and his purple Robe of Estate. He also donned the Supertunica — a sleeved gold coat that his grandfather, King George VI and Elizabeth, wore during their own crowning ceremonies.

Camilla, 75, for her part, wore the Robe of State as she rode to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach with the king. Camilla paired the covering, which was originally made for Elizabeth, with the Coronation Necklace. The stunning sparkler features nine large diamonds set with the Lahore Diamond, per the Court Jeweller. Underneath the robe, Camilla wore a Bruce Oldfield dress that featured lily of the valley — a flower that was included in Her late Majesty’s own coronation bouquet.

Kate was also a standout at the event, sporting a formal robe over an ivory Alexander McQueen dress. She finalized her look with a silver headpiece made by Jess Collet x Alexander McQueen and pearl-and-diamond drop earrings, which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte matched her in a similar Alexander McQueen ensemble.

Charles’ coronation was attended by all members of the royal family, including his estranged son Prince Harry. Harry’s wife Meghan Markle stayed back in California as the big event fell on the couple’s son Archie’s 4th birthday. (The BetterUp CIO, 38, left London shortly after the function to celebrate Archie with Meghan, 41, and their 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.) Following the formal crowning, the king hosted a concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, that included performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger and more.

Keep scrolling to see Kate at the garden party: