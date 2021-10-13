Top 5

Stories

Royals

Just Like Us! Duchess Kate Rewears Green Erdem Coat She Debuted Nearly a Decade Ago

By
Duchess Kate Rewears Designer Coat She Debuted Nearly Decade Ago
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take part in a Generation Earthshot event with children from The Heathlands School, Hounslow on October 13, 2021. Ian Vogler/WPA-Pool/MEGA

Kelly green is one of the hottest colors of the moment — even Kate Middleton thinks so! On Wednesday, October 13, the duchess stepped out with her husband Prince William for an event in which she donned the impossible-to-miss hue. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to London’s Kew Gardens for the Generation Earthshot event, where they brainstormed with children from The Heathland School on “how we can work together to repair our planet.”

See Kate Middleton's Most Stunning Fashion Moments of All Time

Read article

Perhaps the earth-focused event is why the mom of three reached for the green ensemble, comprised of a collared Erdem coat teamed and a matching Zara sweater, teamed with black wide-leg belted trousers and block heels by Emmy London. She accessorized the look with a Cartier watch and Patrick Mavros Haka earrings.

Kate Middleton’s a Proud Outfit Repeater, Just Like Us! See Her Best Recycled Looks From Over the Years

Read article
Duchess Kate Rewears Designer Coat She Debuted Nearly Decade Ago
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit Hamilton, New Zealand on April 12, 2014. Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time Middleton’s worn the green Erdem coat. It’s become a staple in her wardrobe through the years, first debuted in 2014 during her royal tour of New Zealand. At the time, she wore the long coat as a dress, pairing it with a black clutch and matching heels.

Duchess Kate Rewears Designer Coat She Debuted Nearly Decade Ago
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit St Thomas’ Hospital in London on March 16, 2016. Shutterstock

Prior to today’s event, the last time she wore the coat was in 2016 to visit St. Thomas Hospital in London with Prince William. She styled it similarly to the way she did two years prior: with black accessories and seemingly sans tights.

Sadly, Middleton’s beloved Erdem “Allie Coat” is no longer available, but you might be able to find it secondhand if you commit to searching the web. Lucky for you though, kelly green is everywhere right now, so you shouldn’t have a hard time copping a similar style.

Meghan Markle’s Chic Style Evolution: From Actress to Royalty

Read article

The Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to recycling outfits. She’s blessed fans with countless rewears through the years, including — but not limited to — her beautifully tailored blue Catherine Walker coat, her chic and pink Mark & Spencer Trousers and her unforgettably grand Alexander McQueen gown.

See? Middleton’s quite like Us, after all. There’s no shame in an outfit repeat!

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!