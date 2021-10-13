Kelly green is one of the hottest colors of the moment — even Kate Middleton thinks so! On Wednesday, October 13, the duchess stepped out with her husband Prince William for an event in which she donned the impossible-to-miss hue.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to London’s Kew Gardens for the Generation Earthshot event, where they brainstormed with children from The Heathland School on “how we can work together to repair our planet.”

Perhaps the earth-focused event is why the mom of three reached for the green ensemble, comprised of a collared Erdem coat teamed and a matching Zara sweater, teamed with black wide-leg belted trousers and block heels by Emmy London. She accessorized the look with a Cartier watch and Patrick Mavros Haka earrings.

This isn’t the first time Middleton’s worn the green Erdem coat. It’s become a staple in her wardrobe through the years, first debuted in 2014 during her royal tour of New Zealand. At the time, she wore the long coat as a dress, pairing it with a black clutch and matching heels.

Prior to today’s event, the last time she wore the coat was in 2016 to visit St. Thomas Hospital in London with Prince William. She styled it similarly to the way she did two years prior: with black accessories and seemingly sans tights.

Sadly, Middleton’s beloved Erdem “Allie Coat” is no longer available, but you might be able to find it secondhand if you commit to searching the web. Lucky for you though, kelly green is everywhere right now, so you shouldn’t have a hard time copping a similar style.

The Duchess of Cambridge is no stranger to recycling outfits. She’s blessed fans with countless rewears through the years, including — but not limited to — her beautifully tailored blue Catherine Walker coat, her chic and pink Mark & Spencer Trousers and her unforgettably grand Alexander McQueen gown.

See? Middleton’s quite like Us, after all. There’s no shame in an outfit repeat!