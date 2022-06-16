Pretty in pink! Duchess Kate is giving Us summer fashion inspiration with a classic pantsuit.

On Thursday, June 16, Kate, 40, led her first roundtable discussion with British politicians on behalf of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. For the occasion, she wowed in a pink blazer and tailored trousers by Alexander McQueen. Underneath the outerwear piece, which featured sharp paneling, the British royal wore a crisp white top. She accessorized with dangling earrings and complemented the ensemble with matching suede pumps.

McQueen is a go-to label for the duchess. Through the years, she has sported a number of timeless selections from the fashion house, including the coat dress she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in 2018; and the stunning silk blush number she wore to her younger sister Pippa Middleton‘s wedding in 2017. More recently, Kate wore a McQueen look to Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee on June 2.

Fashion aside, Thursday was a big day for the Duchess of Cambridge. The roundtable focused on research by Kate’s foundation that revealed 90 percent of people agree that the early years of a child’s life are crucial in shaping their future — specifically a person’s mental health and wellbeing.

“The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is a real appetite from the public to bring this issue up all of our agendas. There is more we can all do — every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them — parents, the careers, the early years workforce and more,” the duchess said in a statement posted on the foundation’s website.

Kate launched the foundation in June 2021, detailing the passion project in a video shared on Twitter. “I wanted to understand what we could do to help prevent some of today’s toughest social challenges and what more we could do to help with the rising rates of poor mental health,” she explained, noting that she sought the expertise of neuroscientists, psychiatrists and fellow parents.

“Working closely with others, the center hopes to raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society,” Kate said.

She previously teased the project with a different video posted to social media that same year. “My early years journey began by meeting people rebuilding their lives from addiction, homelessness and family breakdown,” the montage, which featured quotes from the royal and snapshots from 2011 through 2020, read. “Listening to these experiences, I came to understand that poor mental health and a traumatic childhood shaped their lives. I wanted to do more to help prevent those social challenges by improving mental health. But learning more only highlighted the need to start this earlier in life.”

