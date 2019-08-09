



As one of the most stylish women in the world, Kate Middleton is celebrated for her incredibly beautiful and regal ensembles. Typically this means dresses, skirts and even more often these days a pair of chic trousers and fun culottes. However, one thing she’s never worn as a royal is a pair of shorts. Well, that is until this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended a charity boat race, The King’s Cup Regatta, in Cowes, England with Prince William on Thursday, August 8. When the mom of three arrived she was spotted in a typical sophisticated pants outfit. This look was featured a striped peplum top from Sandro and nautical navy flared L.K. Bennett trousers with white sneakers. But to actually partake in the event, the duchess changed into a much sportier look that included a pair of skin-baring shorts.

She paired navy shorts with a white polo, a Gill Marine jacket, a navy baseball cap and New Balance sneakers for function instead of style. This is as casual as it comes for a royal. No matter how laid-back the look was, it’s no surprise here that Duchess Kate nailed it.

The last time the 37-year-old was spotted and photographed showing off her legs like this was in 2008 for a Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco charity party in London. Clearly adhering to the night’s theme, Middleton paired her neon yellow shorts with a sequin turquoise halter top and hot pink knee-high socks that matched her bag. Seeing as she married the Duke of Cambridge in 2011, this was pre-royal days and for a special fun and festive occasion.

During other more casual and active appearances, the duchess has typically donned jeans or even jeggings. For instance, in June she visited a farm in Patterdale, England and helped sheer sheep. For this hard-working outing she wore black jeggings with a gray jacket and thick-soled brown boots.

