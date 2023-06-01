Kendall Jenner Goes Topless in the Most Daring Little Black Dress: Photo

Not your average LBD! Kendall Jenner has Us shook over her latest fashion statement.

The 27-year-old supermodel’s stylist, Dani Michelle, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 31, to share a photo of the model in a skintight frock by David Koma. The sexy garment featured a completely open bodice that exposed Jenner’s chest, which was barely covered with red flower pasties that stuck to her breasts.

The bold garb was completed with a red scarf placed around Jenner’s neck. The 818 Tequila founder teamed the sultry number with pointed-toe pumps from Bottega Veneta. She accessorized with dainty dangling earrings and wore her brunette tresses loose down her shoulders. For glam, the California native rocked dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks and a pink lip. She added a pop of color with shiny green nail polish.

Jenner’s Wednesday look comes one day after she showed off her bum in a completely sheer coverup on Tuesday, May 30. In a carousel shared via Instagram, the TV personality could be seen frolicking up a flight of stairs — in what appears to be Europe — wearing the see-through dress atop a cheeky string bikini.

The reality star also turned heads at the Met Gala on May 1. For fashion’s biggest night, which honored the life and career of Karl Lagerfeld, Jenner was a must-see in a sequin bodysuit by Marc Jacobs. She opted to go without pants, showing off her long legs on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The one-piece was equipped with a collared neckline — a nod to Lagerfeld’s signature style — and cape sleeves. Jenner completed the getup with sheer tights, lace-up platform boots and had her hair styled in a bouncy high ponytail.

Marni Senofonte, who styled Jenner for the occasion, told Vogue that the outfit was inspired by Lagerfeld’s swimwear lines for Chanel. “All of his swimwear is so iconic — I love that iconic Naomi bikini [from Chanel’s 1994 collection] … Kendall and I have done five Mets together, so to make it different, we were looking at all of the shapes and silhouettes she’s done.”

Senofonte added: “The bodysuit was a silhouette we’ve never done before, and you don’t ordinarily see it on the red carpet … [Kendall is] so into it — this is her Oscars! She loves fashion and trying new things.”