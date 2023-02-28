Yay or nay? Kendall Jenner’s latest fashion risk had Us doing a double take.

The supermodel, 27, took to Instagram on Monday, February 27, to show off a one-legged jumpsuit from Alaïa. The interesting ensemble, which retails for $5,760, exposed Jenner’s entire right leg and featured a dramatic ruffled hem at the other. “Alaïa on Fwrd,” the California native captioned the social media videos, adding “#KendallsEdit.” (The TV personality was named Fwrd’s first creative director in September 2021.)

In the clips, the reality star is seen jumping up and down on a hotel bed while holding a glass of wine. While many of her followers and loved ones — including big sister Khloé Kardashian — praised the look, some were left confused.

“I’m sorry … what?” one follower wrote in Jenner’s comment section. “Probably the most ridiculous dress I have seen in a while,” a second fan commented. A third added: “That fit looks so ridiculous.”

Others raved over the getup. “She’s perfect,” wrote one fan. A second shared: “Wow that dress is amazing.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Jenner stirred her fans into a frenzy via social media. Earlier this month, the 818 Tequila founder was accused of Photoshopping a set of bikini photos due to the way her hand looked in one of the shots.

Jenner shared a series of Instagram photos on February 11, with the caption, “31 hours.” In one picture from the set, the Hulu personality kneeled down in a string bikini, supporting herself with her fingertips.

Fans quickly called out the usual length of her limbs. “What up with that hand tho,” wrote one social media user, while another added, “I’m here from Tiktok to see the hand.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has not commented on the speculation, but her sister Kim Kardashian poked fun at the drama days later.

“Long handed @kendalljenner on the lense [sic],” the Skims cofounder, 42, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 24, alongside several snaps taken by her little sister. In the photos, the Selfish author wore a sultry white bikini.

Aside from sparking debates online, Jenner can be found on the runway. The Kardashians star returned to the catwalk during Milan Fashion Week, strutting her stuff in Prada’s fall/winter 2023 show.

In February 2022, the Hulu star walked in the fall/winter show during Paris Fashion Week. She filmed her travels for season 2 of The Kardashians and showed glimpses of her getting ready — which included dying her hair red.