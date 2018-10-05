It just got a whole lot more affordable to accessorize like a Kardashian-Jenner sister. All throughout Fashion Month, Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing a pair of simply chic $2,300 Graziela Gems diamond earrings and the brand is now offering a practically identical dupe that rings in at a fraction of the price — $98.

Whether she was perfecting her model-off-duty look in jeans and a tank in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood or all glammed up for a black-tie Longchamp event in London, the model-of-the-moment was consistently rocking her 18-karat yellow gold Linear Diamond Baguette Earrings, which the jeweler has subsequently named in her honor, last month (no, seriously, she was photographed wearing her couture pair on no less than six occasions!).

The minimalist drop style features two rectangular white diamonds connected by a small string of round stones, and, because of the timelessness of the design, the bling can be dressed up or down with ease. Needless to say, Jenner took full advantage of the versatility while bopping from one Fashion Week to another.

As it turns out, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t the only fan of the dainty style. Ashley Graham, Mila Kunis, Olivia Munn, Vanessa Hudgens and Lucy Hale have been seen in them as well, and now it’s a whole lot more affordable to recreate the look.

Graziela Gems just released a $98 version of the earring made of yellow gold-plated sterling silver and simulated diamonds arranged in the same way. At less than an inch long, the pair adds a subtle sparkle to any look, and, considering fashionistas like Meghan Markle are regularly spotted in an array of dainty jewels, it’s safe to say the delicate style is right on trend.

