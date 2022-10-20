Bold and beautiful! Kerry Washington showed off her new bob haircut at the premiere of her film The School for Good and Evil — but the actress took to social media to officially debut the fresh new ‘do hours prior.

“Professor of the Princesses 👸🏾 ✨ Madam Dovey is in the house @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie Premiere,” Washington, 45, captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, October, 18, referencing her character in the Netflix film. In the clip, the actress unveiled a new look in a similar fashion to the iconic Anne Hathaway’s transformation scene in The Princess Diaries.

The Scandal star later walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre and showed off her fabulous new hair while wearing a green midriff-baring cropped polo shirt and matching open slit skirt designed by Ralph Lauren. The look took the typically casual top from sporty daywear and transformed it into dazzling evening wear. Washington accessorized the look with sparkling diamond drop earrings and rings.

On Wednesday, October 19, Washington shared photos of her red carpet moment via Instagram, captioning the slide show, “Class is in session. 🍎📖🪄✨🤴🏾👸🏾 #TheSchoolForGoodAndEvil.”

Fans and friends of the TV producer shared their love of the flapper-inspired hairstyle and pale green outfit by responding to Washington’s post.

“Oh yes !! ✨,” commented Reese Witherspoon, who Washington worked closely with on Little Fires Everywhere. “Fabulous,” wrote Ellen Pompeo, a fellow member of the Shondaland family. “This look is everything! Can’t wait to watch ☺️,” singer Hayley Kiyoko chimed in.

Based on a book of the same name, The School for Good and Evil is a fantasy tale that tells the story of an enchanted school for both heroes and villains. Washington plays the headmaster of the good, while Charlize Theron plays the evil counterpart. Patti LuPone, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and Sofia Wylie also appear in the family-friendly flick.

In the film, the Django Unchained actress dons a curly blond updo as seen in the movie poster and the film’s trailer. Washington shared a clip of her new film on her Instagram earlier today sharing how much she resonated with and adored her character in the film.

“I loooooooooove Professor Dovey so much. She’s an amalgamation of some of the amazing teachers (including my mom!) that I’ve had throughout my life,” the California native wrote. “She’s passionate, hilarious, and super spirited. What a magical experience it was to get to play with this talented cast, writers and director. @schoolforgoodandevilmovie is out NOW on @netflix!!!! EVERS!!! WHERE YOU AT?!? 👸🏾✨😇”

When asked about the movie’s wardrobe, Washington talked about what costumes she enjoyed wearing most during an interview with E! News on October 18. “I love a corset,” Washington confessed. “If the character requires it, there’s something so great about what happens with my posture and my movement when I’m strapped in like that.”

Her costar, Theron, 47, politely disagreed, noting that the garment was “torture” and was appreciative that her character primarily donned suits instead.