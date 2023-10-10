Spotted: Kerry Washington channeling her inner Blair Waldorf.

The 46-year-old actress looked posh and preppy for an appearance on The View on Monday, October 9, in New York City. For the visit, Washington donned a tweed blazer dress by Giambattista Valli that featured blue and pink fabric as well as gold buttons. The Scandal alum paired the frock with black Manolo Blahnik boots that were finished with a crystal embellishment.

Washington accessorized with a textured box clutch by Brandon Blackwood and a jewel-adorned headband that looked like a tiara. The royal-esque headpiece perfectly complemented Washington’s loose waves. For glam, she opted for rosy cheeks and a bright pink lip.

This wouldn’t be the first time Washington — who has been promoting her new memoir, Thicker Than Water — made the streets of the Big Apple her personal runway.

Last month, while posing in Times Square, Washington nailed the monochrome trend in an all-yellow ensemble that included a cropped sweater, high-waisted trousers, circular Fendi bag and pointed-toe red pumps. She teamed the getup with a bouncy high ponytail that featured face-framing tendrils.

While Washington has been all smiles throughout the press tour, writing her memoir proved to be the ultimate challenge.

The UnPrisoned star revealed in a September 25 profile with the Los Angeles Times that she was afraid to have her parents read the book as she reveals family secrets, including the fact that she was conceived via a sperm donor.

“I have been private about my personal life and very protective of my children, but my parents have always been a part of my public narrative. And so suddenly, when I got this new information, I felt like a fraud,” Washington told the publication. (Washington and former NFL star Nnamdi Asomugha, have two children together, daughter Isabelle, 9, and son Caleb, who turns 7 this month.)

Washington continued, “I felt like if I wasn’t telling the truth about my parents, I was going to perpetuate a lie. I didn’t want to hide from my story, and if the story was going to be out in some way, I wanted to be in charge of my story.”

“The biggest hurdle was handing it to my parents,” Washington told the outlet. “Once they read it, once they gave me their blessing, I felt like I’m OK.”

In the book, Washington writes about the lack of connection she felt with her parents, as well as her panic attacks, sexual trauma and body image issues. Since the sperm donor revelation, Washington’s relationship with her father has evolved.

During a separate interview with NPR, Washington shared what it was like to learn of the sperm donor at the age of 41.

“My parents shared with me that my dad — my beloved dad — is not my biological father,” Washington told NPR.

“I was born from a sperm donor, at a time in the ’70s where … it was considered risky and important to remain secret. … One of the things that occurred to me when I learned this truth [of my biological father] is that every time I’ve ever told my dad that I love him, it has always been on the condition of a lie. And so consciously or unconsciously, there must have been some part of him that thought, ‘She loves me because she thinks I am her dad,’” she continued.

Washington added: “And I have now gotten the opportunity to love my dad unconditionally, and he has had the opportunity to feel what it feels like to be loved in vulnerability. … I can’t even begin to articulate the value of that in our relationship and in our family.”