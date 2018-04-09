Leave it to Kerry Washington to create the multitasking makeup palettes of our dreams! The Scandal star started working as an ambassador and creative consultant for Neutrogena in 2013, and now she is launching her first products with the brand: the Neutrogena Essential Eye Palette and Essential Cheek Palette by Kerry Washington. The all-in-one workhorses come in easy-to-use shades that will seriously streamline your morning routine!

Ever the fashion and beauty chameleon, Kerry had the modern woman in mind when creating the palettes. She had a hand in everything from the R&D to the color selection to the design and even added her signature to the packaging for an extra personal touch. She also became the ultimate tester, having her makeup artist Carola Gonzalez use the products to create her memorable beauty looks for the 2018 awards show season.

Called “Essential” for a reason, the idea behind the eye palette is that it truly takes a woman from day to night. The five neutral shades can create a simple work look, a red-carpet worthy smokey eye and everything in between. For further proof that Washington thought of everything, the super blendable formulas contain a built-in primer that promise 12 hours of crease-free wear. Kerry also named the matte and shimmering shades, choosing adjectives like Brilliant, Confident Flirty, Focused and Powerful, for the quintet.

When it came to the cheek palette, the mom of two kept things equally user friendly with a coral blush (Captivating), matte bronzer (Grateful) and opal highlighter (Elegant) that are formulated to seamlessly and evenly blend into the skin to enhance the wearer’s natural features.

The palette comes in just one shade that may be too light or dark for some users, but Washington has been working closely with the drugstore mainstay to increase its offerings. In 2016, she helped the brand launch new foundation shades, and she is committed to continuing to expand the line. She told reporters that she loves the fact the shades in her collection will look different on everyone and what works for one person as a bronzer might be better suited as an eyeshadow on someone else.

“No one is doing it 100 percent perfectly, but everybody is trying to figure out how to live in their space, and that is so powerful,” she told WWD of inclusivity in the beauty industry. “I think the important thing is everyone is moving in the right direction.”

The palettes, which both retail for under $13, are exclusive to Ulta. They are available online now and will hit stores April 22, but we have a feeling they are going to get snapped up fast!

