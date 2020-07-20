A celeb-loved designer is not happy with Khloé Kardashian at the moment. Christian Cowan is accusing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for selling a sample dress he sent over for her to borrow on the Kardashian Kloset website.

On Sunday, July 19, Cowan posted a screen grab of the blue embellished number listed on the site, tagging the Good American founder and writing, “Why are my runway samples I loaned to you being sold on your website?”

But that’s not all! He also noted, “We’ve emailed 3 times and had no response.”

As of Monday morning, the item is still available to buy on the website for $1,300. There’s no size available (which makes sense if it’s a runway piece), but is said to fit like a medium. A few other descriptors include, “electric blue round neck short sleeve form fitting midi dress with back zipper and black and blue crystal, with front slide slit.” It’s also said to be in “excellent condition.”

According to a source, the dress was gifted to Khloé by her stylist and it was never given as a loan. They also said that the designer never asked for it back, at least not to Khloé.

Cowan is a beloved designer amongst an A-list clientele, working with a ton of stars for his campaigns, including Ariana Grande and Khloe’s older sis, Kim. Just last month Lisa Rinna stripped down to model Le Spec’s collaboration with Cowan in some seriously sexy shots fellow Real Housewives could not get over.

The Kardashian Kloset launched back in October 4, 2019, making it possible for fans to score designer items from the personal wardrobes of the Kardashian-Jenner family. According to the site, the goal of the space is “to share a part of the Kardashian Jenner family lifestyle by offering you the opportunity to own one of a kind items, while promoting sustainability.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)