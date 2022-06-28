Khloé Kardashian is leaving it to the professionals! Jen Atkin posted a hilarious video of the reality star attempting to curl her own hair, and it’s safe to say hairstyling isn’t in Kardashian’s future.

“We sure lived, laughed and loved during our annoying stage. HBD my Khloe Kardashian,” Atkin, co-owner of hair care line OUAI, captioned the Instagram post shared on Monday, June 27, in honor of Kardashian’s 38th birthday.

In the clip, the Revenge Body alum is seen sitting in a stylist’s chair as Atkin, 42, tries to teach her how to use a curling iron. “Your thumb goes down! You hold it like this!” the beauty guru told Kardashian. “What?!” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said in response.

Kardashian reacted to the video in the comments section and confirmed she still hasn’t mastered the skill. “Dear lord! Not the hair tutorial video,” she wrote, adding: “By the way, still can’t do it.”

Atkin’s followers also shared their thoughts. “I thought it was just me that can’t do it either!” read one comment. “That’s me!! I’m so bad it’s pathetic.”

Some fans even compared the video to Kendall Jenner‘s infamous cucumber cutting moment from Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“Still better than Kendal [sic] cutting a cucumber,” a different social media user wrote. “It’s like Kendall but with a curling iron,” another fan commented. (On the May 12 episode of the family’s new reality series, Kendall cut a cucumber so ineffectively that Kris Jenner had to politely ask the chef to step in and take over.)

While Kardashian may not be able to celebrate her curling technique, she can celebrate a more important milestone: a new year of life.

To ring in another trip around the sun, Kardashian was surrounded by loved ones at an intimate family dinner, which included a “wasted” toast from Kris, 66.

“I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f–king in love with you, Khloé Kardashian,” the momager said in a video shared by Kim Kardashian via her Instagram Story. “You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family.”

Kim, 41, also shared a sweet clip of her mother hugging Khloé, who rocked a hot pink latex outfit for the festive occasion. Kris looked radiant in a flowy green dress. “I gave birth 38 years ago!” Kris exclaimed. “I’m going to dress up as if I was going to celebrate you 38 years from the day I gave birth. So, come on little Miss Barbie. I love you!”

