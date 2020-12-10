Khloe Kardashian Trolls Kylie Jenner Over Her Enormous Puffer Coat

What else are big sisters for? Khloé Kardashian teased her baby sister Kylie Jenner over her giant puffer coat and it has Us genuinely rolling on the floor, laughing out loud.

On Wednesday, December 9, the 23-year-old beauty mogul posted a picture of herself on Instagram rocking a ridiculously oversized cream puffer coat with skinny white sunglasses and a gold chain handbag.

The Good American founder, 36, took to the comments to hilariously troll her little sis, writing, “Couldn’t you afford a bigger jacket??” Honestly, we’re not even sure there are bigger options available!

Other celebs flooded the comments to praise the fierce look. “Genius,” Harry Hudson wrote, while Sofia Richie posted a bunch of flame emojis.

Along with her huge coat, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is also rocking a fresh hair color, which she debuted earlier this week. On Monday, December 7, the Lip Kit creator took to Instagram to showcase her fiery new ‘do, captioning the snap, “ariel who?”

Jenner seems to have found herself to be the focus of a lot of Instagram jokes these days. On Wednesday, December 9, Charlize Theron posted a side-by-side snap of herself and the reality star, poking fun at Jenner’s makeup skills.

While Jenner looked her usual done-up self with a full face of makeup, Theron, 45, seems to have just gotten a makeover from her 5-year-old daughter, August. Besides just being applied a little outside of the natural lip line, the Monster star also has a touch of bright red lipstick on her cheek.

“Who’s who?” she wrote in the accompanying caption. But the Kylie Cosmetics founder was nothing but a good sport about it, liking the post and commenting with a series of crying laughing and lipstick kiss emojis. After all, she knows what it’s like to have her little one do her makeup!

