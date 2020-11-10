Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are further cementing their unlikely friendship with some sexy merch.

On Monday, November 9, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, announced that she and the 20-year-old TikTok sensation are featured on sweatsuits promoting Harry Hudson’s digital album. Pictured swimming through a blue-lit pool in bikinis, the Poosh founder shared a series of pics from the shoot, along with the final product.

“Joy is doubled by others and sorrow is halved by others,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “@harryhudson new merch out now, check my story for info.”

Hudson’s new album, titled Hey, I’m Here For You, will drop on November 20. The 27-year-old singer commented on Kardashian’s post, writing, “Love you. Thank you for always being there 💛.”

Rae also promoted the merch, sharing a pic of herself wearing the blue-hued sweatsuit in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 10.

Available in both blue and black, you can pick up the hoodie featuring the two women for $70, or get the entire sweatsuit for $130.

This isn’t the first time the duo has made headlines for bikini pics. Back in August, the pair shared a series of snaps in itty-bitty swimsuits. “Picture me I picture you,” the reality star captioned the Instagram post. In a couple of the pics, the mother of three stands over the social media influencer as Rae lays on a towel on the ground. In others, they both lay alongside one another in the shallow part of the pool.

But it’s not just stylish swimwear that the two slay in. The pair also knows how to kill it in super chic street style. In fact, during a recent trip to New York City, they walked around in coordinated looks that match.

Now they’re giving Us the sweatsuit we didn’t know we needed.

