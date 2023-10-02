Kim Cattrall, Nelly Furtado and More Star in New Skims Campaign 

Kim Kardashian has once again tapped some of Hollywood’s most dynamic women to show Us their Skims.

Kim Cattrall, Nelly Furtado, Coco Jones, Hari Nef and Lana Condor are the stars of the shapewear brand’s latest campaign, which highlights the best Skims has to offer and debuted on Monday, October 2.

Cattrall, 67, was a vision in the label’s popular Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, which retails for $88 at skims.com. The Sex and the City alum paired the frock with pointed-toe pumps and had her blonde mane styled in bouncy loose curls. Cattrall gushed about working with the brand in a Monday press release, praising the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit as her favorite. “It was so freeing to be able to pick my favorite Skims looks for the campaign, and the piece I loved the most was the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit. It’s a phenomenal fit, and it makes me feel confident whenever I wear it,” she l said.

Furtado, 44, for her part, flaunted her figure in the Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra paired with sheer stockings and stilettos. Like Cattrall, Furtado also couldn’t get enough of the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit. “The fabric is amazing and feels so good and secure on my body,” she shared in the news release. “It makes me feel excited about getting dressed, and I love working it into my wardrobe for both work and play.”

Jones, 25, meanwhile, was a glowing sight in the brand’s Fits Everybody Bandeau — in the fitting shade Cocoa — with the matching briefs. The set was complemented by bronzed glam and a coffee-colored lip. The singer wore her jet black mane in springy coils that framed her face. “I fell in love with the Skims Fits Everybody collection,” she shared. “It’s so comfortable and stretchy. I would wear these pieces every day, no matter what my schedule is.”

For Nef, her bright red tresses perfectly contrasted her beige Cotton Plunge Bralette, which the actress “gravitated towards the most” because of “the flattering silhouette and soft fabric.” Condor, for her part, looked sleek in Skims Cotton Jersey T-shirt. “It feels like it was made for me,” the To All the Boys star, 26, gushed.

Prior to Cattrall, Furtado, Jones, Nef and Condor, stars including Carmen Electra, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Megan Fox, SZA, Cassie, Juliette Lewis and more have appeared in promotional campaigns.

Kardashian, 42 — who has also starred in a number of ads for the label — launched Skims in September 2019. The brand doubled its valuation to 3.2 million in January 2022, earning $500 million that year.

The reality star opened up about growing the brand in her July Time magazine cover, sharing that the venture “started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color. … I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub.”

While the brand has garnered so much success, Kardashian remains humble. “I still have, like, imposter syndrome or whatever,” she told Time. “But I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”