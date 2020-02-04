Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave an incredible look inside their minimalist $60 million home in the March 2020 issue of Architectural Digest. But there’s one thing Kim assumes Kanye still wants to change.

During the cover story’s accompanying video interview, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asked her husband what the one thing he would want to get rid of is if she wasn’t around? Before he had a chance to reply, she took a guess.

“I think if you were to get rid of one thing you would definitely get rid of just stuff in my closet,” she said. “I feel like you think I’m a hoarder in my closet .”

However, the rapper came back with a joke that he’d want to get rid of “the TV station that shows Dateline.”

“But I love it,” she said, laughing. “It brings me calmness at the end of my day.”

With that being said, the Skims founder isn’t really a fan of the “Gold Digger” singers closet, even though he loves it. “I feel like you’re most proud of your close, because he completely took away the bars in the closet and you have a whole new system for how you like to fold your clothes and how you like to organize your clothes,” she explained. “It gives me full anxiety because you have to steam it instead of it just being hung.”

So why does he like it? “I can see all my clothes in the closet at the same time,” he says. “I just have them on ULINE racks.”

It’s been a long process of closet clean-outs between West and the KKW Beauty founder — some of which left the reality star in tears — but it looks like they were finally able to settle on a happy medium.

