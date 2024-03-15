Kim Kardashian is taking Us back to the early 2000s with her latest look.

Kardashian, 43, posted a series of photos from a recent Balenciaga fitting in Paris, including a snap that showed her rocking what looks like six different shirts at one time.

She packed on three camisoles, including a black lace design and an animal print number, over a T-shirt and a long-sleeve top. She paired the pieces with leggings, lace knee-high stockings and pointed-toe boots. She accessorized with a black top handle bag that was adorned with chains.

The look was presumably an unintentional take on the Y2K trend that saw many of Us layering tank tops over collared shirts or wearing dresses over jeans. Elsewhere in the carousel, Kardashian posed in an oversized jacket and she went topless underneath a fur coat.

It’s no secret that Kardashian is in her Balenciaga era. She also donned the fashion house at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10. The TV personality graced the event in a snowy white gown that clung to her figure and featured a triangular bodice. She paired the dress with bold glam and Old Hollywood-inspired hair.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Give Fire and Ice Vibes at Vanity Fair Oscar Par... They’re the Kardashians, of course they were invited to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and matriarch Kris Jenner were must-sees at the post-ceremony soirée in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10. (Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were not in attendance.) In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, the famous family members delivered […]

In January, Kardashian was announced as the newest Balenciaga ambassador. The appointment came after the reality star had been rocking head-to-toe Balenciaga for over a year.

“For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments,” Kardashian said in a statement.

“The historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

Kardashian is not the only brand ambassador for Balenciaga. She joins Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh, Isabelle Huppert and Krit Amnuaydechkorn in the role.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

Kardashian has remained fiercely loyal to Balenciaga — even after the brand faced backlash for their November 2022 ad campaign that featured children posing with stuffed animals dressed in BDSM-like attire. The campaign also included Supreme Court documents from the 2008 United States vs. William case, which criminalized child pornography.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

While Kardashian condemned Balenciaga at the time, she resumed her public support for the brand a few months later. Balenciaga also apologized.

“We would like to address the controversies surrounding our recent ad campaigns,” the fashion house expressed in an Instagram memo. “We strongly condemn child abuse; It was never our intent to include it in our narrative. The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”