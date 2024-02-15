In the midst of her and Kroy Biermann’s messy divorce battle and financial troubles, Kim Zolciak-Biermann tried to sell her Cartier Love Bracelet on Valentine’s Day.

“Up close. No filter,” Zolciak-Biermann, 45, wrote on a video of her modeling the $7,900 white gold bracelet via Instagram. Listing a price of $5,000, Zolciak-Biermann followed her sales pitch with a series of Stories highlighting her Valentine’s Day presents from her children, including roses from 22-year-old daughter Ariana and a pink bear with candy from Kaia, 10.

This isn’t the first time the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has attempted to sell her luxury items. In the midst of her messy divorce from Biermann, 38, Zolciak-Biermann has taken to Instagram to list various items, including her ex’s own clothes.

“These are Kroy’s Dior shoes. These are so cute; they were worn one time,” Zolciak-Biermann said in an Instagram Story posted on October 3, 2023. “Excellent condition. Perfect condition I should say. So cute.”

Related: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline A match made in Georgia! Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, were together for more than a decade prior to when she filed for divorce in May 2023 and later dismissed the request. When Bravo fans first met the “House of Kim” podcast host in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she […]

The reality star showed a pair of Christian Dior sneakers in the accompanying clip, listing an asking price of $600. At the time, she went on to show another pair of Biermann’s sneakers and several of her own designer shoes that were up for sale. She even made a separate Instagram account for fans to buy her and Biermann’s items.

In response to Zolciak-Biermann’s Instagram sales, Biermann sought his own cut of the profits. In January, he filed paperwork seeking “an equitable division of marital assets,” which explicitly included the “expansive collection of designer purses, shoes and clothing” Zolciak-Biermann was selling online.

Zolciak-Biermann’s selling spree comes on the heels of the couple’s serious financial trouble. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on January 12, the couple is facing foreclosure on their Georgia home. This comes after a lengthy battle with the bank over the house that began in November 2022.

Related: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Foreclosure Drama and Rumors: Everything to Know Kim Zolciak-Biermann and estranged husband Kroy Biermann faced legal drama — and possible foreclosure — ahead of their 2023 split. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2023 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her then-spouse’s Georgia mansion was in foreclosure, after Zolciak-Biermann denied in November 2022 that she was having legal trouble. Zolciak-Biermann and […]

The pair’s marriage troubles escalated when Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann filed for divorce in May 2023 after 11 years together. After a brief reconciliation, Biermann filed for divorce again in August 2023, this time requesting full custody of their four minor children.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane. Biermann also adopted Brielle, 26, and Ariana, Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from a previous relationship.

In court documents obtained by Us, Biermann filed affidavits that detailed the repercussions a foreclosure would have on their family.

“The consequences of losing this equity would be devastating for my family, including myself, my ex-spouse Kim, and our four minor children,” Biermann wrote. “We would be left homeless, without financial resources, and unable to address the debts accumulated during our marriage.”