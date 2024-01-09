The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been selling shoes, clothing and other items since her split from estranged husband Kroy Biermann — and he wants to make sure he gets his fair share.

Biermann, 38, filed paperwork on Monday, January 8, seeking “an equitable division of marital assets,” including the exes’ shared home in Milton, Georgia, and “the personal property acquired during the marriage.”

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Biermann asserted that Zolciak-Biermann, 45, “acquired an expansive collection of designer purses, shoes and clothing” during their marriage, claiming that most of the items have “never been used and/or worn” and are “worth hundreds of thousands of dollars” in total.

He claimed that Zolciak-Biermann has begun selling some of that personal property and alleged that it is “unknown” what she “has done with the funds she received from the sale of the items.” The retired athlete further claimed that “none of the funds have been utilized to support the marital estate.”

Us has reached out to Zolciak-Biermann for comment.

According to a footnote in the filing, Zolciak-Biermann was reportedly paid $80,000 for each episode of the exes’ reality series, Don’t Be Tardy, which aired from 2012 to 2020. Biermann, meanwhile, was paid $20,000 per episode.

Another footnote states that Zolciak-Biermann earned “approximately $600,000 per season” of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which added up to around $3 million for five seasons on the show, while Biermann reportedly earned “just over” $14 million during his football career with the Atlanta Falcons.

The estranged couple both filed for divorce in May 2023 after 11 years of marriage. They briefly reconciled that July, but Biermann refiled to end the union in August 2023. Amid their divorce, the duo have been plagued by financial problems, which Biermann referred to in Monday’s filing.

“The marital estate is weighed down by significant debt,” the documents read, stating that the IRS has a $1.1 million lien on the pair’s home.

“Given the parties’ dire financial situation it is critical that all marital property subject to equitable division be identified and then preserved by the Court,” the filing continued.

A source exclusively told Us last month that some of the funds from Zolciak-Biermann’s recent selling spree have gone to her children. She and Biermann share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Biermann is also the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22.

“Kim sold a bunch of stuff to buy her children gifts this year,” the insider shared. “She wanted to give them a good Christmas.”

The source also claimed that “Kroy didn’t buy a single gift” for the kids, saying that he “either didn’t want to spend the money or didn’t have the money.”

Biermann’s lawyer subsequently told Us in an exclusive statement that the retired athlete “did not buy gifts, a.k.a. ‘stuff,’ for the children,” but rather chose to give them the gift of quality time.

“He took his children to church and then he cooked a big dinner for the family,” the statement continued. “Kroy gave his children the gift of time and Christmas memories, not just more stuff. Once the children opened the presents, Kim spent the rest of the day in her living space in the basement.”