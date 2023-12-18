Kroy Biermann is showing his thanks to fans as his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, sells his belongings online.

“I see You ALL! ❤️🙏🏼,” Biermann, 38, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, December 18. His post comes two days after Zolciak-Biermann, 45, put his designer luggage up for sale via her @kimzbcloset Instagram account.

“LOUIS VUITTON MEN’s 6 piece set $12500 retails over $15,500 carried one time excellent condition,” Zolciak-Biermann captioned videos of the pieces on Saturday, December 16, noting in the video that Biermann only carried the set once “on the road to one of his football games.”

Zolciak-Biermann began posting some of her and Biermann’s items — including shoes, purses and wigs — via Instagram for fans to buy on Saturday. “Shop all things from Kim’s Closet ❤️,” reads the bio of her @kimzbcloset profile. “Send me a DM with the item you want and we will go from there. I appreciate your support 🙏🏻.”

Earlier this year, Zolciak-Biermann put two pairs of Biermann’s shoes up for sale via her Instagram Story, including a Dior pair featuring a dinosaur design and a black-and-white pair by Christian Louboutin.

The former couple have faced several financial woes since before they called off their 11-year marriage in May. Despite briefly reconciling in July, Biermann filed for divorce in August, stating in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that the duo’s marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Us confirmed in February that the pair’s Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and would be auctioned the following month. The auction was soon canceled by the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC, though the firm did not reveal the cause of the cancellation.

The house was finally put up for sale in October. Us confirmed at the time that the property was listed for $6 million, twice the amount Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann paid for it in 2012.

That same month, the exes were ordered to pay Simmons Bank nearly $230,000 after they failed to file a response to the bank’s lawsuit against them. The lawsuit against the twosome was filed in July after they allegedly failed to make monthly payments on a home loan.

Biermann, meanwhile, was hit with another lawsuit last month. In court documents obtained by Us in November, the athlete was sued by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank for allegedly owing more than $13,000 in credit card payments. Biermann’s divorce attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, also filed a lien against him earlier this month, claiming he owes her $801.01 in unpaid bills.

On top of the financial drama, Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann have been ordered to complete divorce mediation and attend a mediation session by the end of January 2024.

“As there are numerous unresolved issues, based upon review of the record and applicable authority, the Court finds that the Parties’ interests and the orderly management of the Court’s docket would be served by referring the above-styled case to mediation,” read a court order filed on December 11 by Judge Shermela J. Williams. “Both Parties must attend the mediation session.”