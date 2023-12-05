Kroy Biermann’s attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom has filed a lien against him for alleged unpaid bills amid his divorce from estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

In documents filed and obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, December 4, Bergstrom’s law firm of Stearns, Montgomery & Proctor filed a Consent Attorney’s Lien in the amount of $801.01 against “all recoverable property” of Biermann’s “upon any judgments and decrees recoverable” in his divorce against Zolciak-Biermann, 45. (Liens are legal tools used to protect the interests of creditors and other people who are owed money by property owners, according to Forbes.)

The filing states that the “unpaid amount of fees and services” include Biermann’s ongoing legal matters through November 15, “including any interest that may have accrued pursuant” to Biermann’s August 24 agreement with the firm.

According to the documents, interest on the lien will “continue accusing” at the rate of one and a half percent on “all months due” until Stearns, Montgomery & Proctor is “paid in full for legal services performed and expenses incurred” on behalf of Biermann “in the above-styled matter as provided by law and with the express written consent” of Biermann.

“No person shall be at liberty to satisfy any judgment or decree in this action until the lien of the Firm is satisfied,” the filing continues, noting that the lien “attaches to all recoverable assets” including but not limited to Biermann’s “money” and “personal or real property,” which includes his shared Georgia home with Zolciak-Biermann.

Both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann, who tied the knot in 2011, filed for divorce in May but quickly reconciled that July. Biermann then filed for divorce a second time in August, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The exes have since been caught up in a messy legal battle.

In his August filing, Biermann asked for full legal and physical custody of their minor children — Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 – as well as exclusive access to their Georgia residence, which he put on the market days later. (Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two eldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22.)

Biermann stated that the sale of the house would hopefully provide “enough income to secure their own individual residences, thus taking the children out of the toxic environment.”

Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann’s home was set to go into foreclosure on November 7, however, according to October documents obtained by Us, both Biermann and Zolciak-Bieramnn wrote affidavits at the time outlining ways in which the foreclosure would be “devastating” to their family. In their filings, they noted that their home is currently on the market for $6 million.

The estranged couple have also been facing various other financial woes. Last month, Biermann was sued by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, according to documents obtained by Us at the time. Chase claimed that the former NFL star is $13,071.88 in credit card debt, sharing various account statements dated as far back as November 2022. (Zolciak-Biermann, for her part, was sued by a debt collection company for $156,000 after she allegedly stopped making payments on her HSBC/Saks credit card.)

Chase’s lawsuit came just one month after Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann were ordered to pay nearly $230,000 to Simmons Banks after receiving a final default order. The suit was initially filed in July and involved a home equity line of credit, which the Real Housewives of Atlanta alums defaulted on. The exes also reportedly owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes.