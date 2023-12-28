Kim Zolciak-Biermann showered her children with gifts this holiday season, but estranged husband Kroy Biermann opted for a different type of Christmas present.
“Kroy did not buy gifts, a.k.a, ‘stuff’ for the children,” Biermann’s attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, December 27. “He didn’t sell purses, shoes, or wigs to get cash to turn into material goods; no argument, that was all Kim.”
The statement continued, “What Kroy did give to his children for Christmas was his TIME and undivided attention. He took his children to church and then he cooked a big dinner for the family. Kroy gave his children the gift of time and Christmas memories, not just more stuff. Once the children opened the presents, Kim spent the rest of the day in her living space in the basement.”
Details on how Biermann chose to spend his holiday come one day after a source exclusively told Us that Zolciak-Biermann, 45, “sold a bunch of stuff to buy her children gifts this year.” The estranged couple share Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Biermann, 38, is also the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22.
“She wanted to give them a good Christmas,” the insider added, noting that Biermann did not have plans to purchase anything for their little ones.
Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, who called it quits after 11 years of marriage, have been in the midst of a messy legal battle since first filing for divorce in May. The pair briefly reconciled in July, but Biermann refiled to end the marriage the following month.
The estranged couple have also been facing their fair share of financial hardships this year. Us confirmed in February that their Georgia home was in foreclosure and would be auctioned the following month, but the auction was canceled. They eventually put their home up for sale in October with a listing price of $6 million.
In July, Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann were sued by Simons Bank for allegedly failing to make their monthly home loan payments. Three months later, the reality stars were ordered to pay the bank nearly $230,000 after failing to file a response to the lawsuit. In addition to the financial hardship with their home, Zolciak was sued in August by a debt collection company after not making payments on her HSBC/SAKS credit card and racking up a bill of $156,080.64, which included interest. Biermann, meanwhile, was hit with a lawsuit by J.P. Morgan Chase in November for allegedly owing more than $13,000 in credit card payments.
Zolciak-Biermann then made headlines earlier this month when she revealed that she was selling some of her and Biermann’s items via the Instagram account @kimzbcloset.
“Shop all things from Kim’s Closet ❤️,” reads the bio of the page’s profile. “Send me a DM with the item you want and we will go from there. I appreciate your support 🙏🏻.”
Biermann was supportive of the venture and thanked fans for their support. “I see You ALL! ❤️🙏🏼,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on December 18.