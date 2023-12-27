Kim Zolciak-Biermann is in the middle of a messy divorce battle, but that didn’t stop her from trying to enjoy the holidays.

“Kim sold a bunch of stuff to buy her children gifts this year,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45. “She wanted to give them a good Christmas.”

The source notes that Zolciak-Biermann and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, “did not buy gifts together for their kids.” The former couple share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Biermann, 38, is also the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22.

“Kroy didn’t buy a single gift for them,” the source says. “He either didn’t want to spend the money or didn’t have the money.”

Earlier this month, Zolciak-Biermann made headlines for selling some of Biermann’s belongings via Instagram. On December 16, she listed a set of Louis Vuitton luggage that she claimed her ex had rarely used. “LOUIS VUITTON MEN’s 6 piece set $12500 retails over $15,500 carried one time excellent condition,” she captioned videos of the pieces, noting in the video that Biermann only carried the set once “on the road to one of his football games.”

Related: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Foreclosure Drama and Rumors: Everything to Know Kim Zolciak-Biermann and estranged husband Kroy Biermann faced legal drama — and possible foreclosure — ahead of their 2023 split. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2023 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her then-spouse’s Georgia mansion was in foreclosure, after Zolciak-Biermann denied in November 2022 that she was having legal trouble. Zolciak-Biermann and […]

That same day, Zolciak-Biermann began posting some of her and Biermann’s items, including shoes and wigs, on an Instagram account called @kimzbcloset. “Shop all things from Kim’s Closet ❤️,” reads the bio of the page’s profile. “Send me a DM with the item you want and we will go from there. I appreciate your support 🙏🏻.”

Days later, Biermann thanked fans for their support as his estranged wife sold his belongings. “I see You ALL! ❤️🙏🏼,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on December 18.

The former Bravo stars both filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. They briefly reconciled in July, but Biermann refiled to end his marriage in August, saying in court documents that the duo’s union is irretrievably broken.

Related: Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline A match made in Georgia! Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, were together for more than a decade prior to when she filed for divorce in May 2023 and later dismissed the request. When Bravo fans first met the “House of Kim” podcast host in season 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she […]

Amid their divorce, the estranged couple have been plagued by financial problems. Us confirmed in February that the pair’s Georgia home was in foreclosure and would be auctioned the following month, but the auction was subsequently canceled.

The reality stars put the house up for sale in October, listing it for $6 million — twice the amount they paid for it in 2012. That same month, the exes were ordered to pay Simmons Bank nearly $230,000 after they failed to file a response to the bank’s lawsuit against them. The bank sued the duo in July after they allegedly failed to make monthly payments on a home loan.

Biermann, meanwhile, was hit with another lawsuit in November when he was sued by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank for allegedly owing more than $13,000 in credit card payments. His divorce attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, also filed a lien against him earlier this month, claiming he owes her $801.01 in unpaid bills.