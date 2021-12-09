Kourtney Kardashian has no tolerance for trolls. The 42-year-old reality star wasted no time shutting down a social media critic who accused her of getting every plastic surgery procedure under the sun.

On Wednesday, December 8, a fan account called @popcultureangel shared a slideshow of images of the Kardashian-Jenner family from around the time Keeping Up With the Kardashians launched in 2007.

“The Kardashians before they became ‘The Kardashians,’” the account captioned the series of images. It didn’t take long for comments to start pouring in about the family’s before and after appearances.

One user wrote, “Only one who didn’t change was Kourt.” While a handful of people agreed, one user begged to differ. “Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them. Botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start.”

While Kourtney does not follow the account, she somehow got wind of the comment and wasted no time setting the record straight. In response to the user she said, “No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks. And you were just getting started.”

This isn’t the first time the Poosh founder has responded to commenters speculating about her appearance. Earlier this month, she shut down pregnancy speculation after a user claimed to spot a “preg belly” in her bikini photo.

“Are we really gonna do this every time I post photo?” the star, who got engaged to Travis Barker in October, clapped back.

Kourtney isn’t the only Kardashian that has made it a point to defend her appearance. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special earlier this year, Khloé Kardashian opened up about the constant barrage of people claiming she’s had surgery and injections.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me,” she said to host Andy Cohen. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose.”

She went to reveal that she’s also had injections, but said that she avoids Botox after “responding horribly” to it.

During the same special, Kylie Jenner revealed that also gets cosmetic fillers in her lips. “I really wanted bigger lips. I would over-line my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips,” she said. “And then finally, I was like, ‘This lip liner isn’t doing it,’ and I ended up getting my lips done.”