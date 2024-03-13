Kristen Stewart pushed fashion boundaries while out in New York City on Tuesady, March 12.
Stewart, 33, was photographed in the Big Apple wearing a fitted black T-shirt adorned with the Chanel logo in black sparkles. She paired this with white-lined gym shorts and Chanel leg warmers.
She contrasted the activewear with burgundy stiletto heels. The actress accessorized with black sunglasses and a silver ring.
For glam, the Twilight star donned a fresh face. Her brunette hair was slicked back into a high ponytail as her bangs fell over her forehead.
The Tuesday street style moment comes after she rocked the wine-colored heels with a different outfit earlier this week.
On Tuesday, March 12, Stewart looked edgy in an unbuttoned oxford shirt. Underneath, fans caught a glimpse of her nude bra. She paired the look with cable knit underwear and sheer tights.
Stewart actress elevated her look with a black patent leather purse and maroon sunglasses. Her hair was pushed back and worn down.
This isn’t the first time Stewart hopped on the pantsless trend. Earlier this month, she got leggy at the Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Beverly Hills. Her bodysuit featured a high-cut backless construction and spaghetti straps. Stewart teamed the getup with black tights, heels and a blazer.
Stewart dressed her look up even more with sparkly eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.
On the red carpet, she posed with costars including Jena Malone, Katy O’Brian and Anna Baryshnikov. Malone, 39, rocked a corset belt and black maxi skirt as O’Brian, 35, looked cool in a Givenchy leather jacket and dark trousers. Baryshnikov, 31, for her part stunned in a sequin mini dress.