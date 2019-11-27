



Kylie Jenner just shared an important update about her ‘real hair’ with her 152 million Instagram followers. The cosmetics guru filmed a quick little video on Tuesday, November 26 to show her fans how long it’s grown in the past… well… seven years.

The 22-year-old took the video in a mirror outside of her shower while wrapped up in a white towel. Her skin glistened with water and her wet, dark brown locks fell just below her shoulders as she shook it around for dramatic effect.

“I haven’t had my real hair this long since long since I was 15,” wrote the social media expert in a text overlay on top of the video.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is no stranger to hair extensions or a fabulous wig to change up her look. For the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s holiday ‘19 photo shoot, for example, celebrity wig maker César DeLeön Ramirêz gave her voluminous, chocolate brown locks, parted to the side and styled in big curls.

But one of the boldest wigs of Jenner’s recent past is the super long, bright red piece she wore to complete her Little Mermaid-inspired Halloween costume. She captioned a photo of the complete look, “Ariel grew up.”

Interestingly enough, it’s been a busy week full of celebrity hair changes and cuts. On November 23, Miley Cyrus got a birthday haircut from her mom, Tish, in the bathroom of their home. Not long after the chop, she paid a visit to celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger, who transformed thee singer’s hair into a ‘modern mullet.’

Ariana Grande’s hair has also been a popular topic of conversation. On Monday, November 25, the hitmaker posted a black and white video on Instagram sporting a short ponytail and her natural, voluminous curls. Similar to the reactions caused by Jenner’s post-shower hair moment or Cyrus’s DIY haircut, fans totally lost their minds in response to the social media surprise.