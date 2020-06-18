There’s nothing we love more than a behind-the-scenes scoop! Kylie Jenner spilled some juicy deets on what it was like to create her recent Vogue Czechoslovakia cover that she shot at home with her daughter Stormi Webster.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 17, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared some BTS snaps and revealed that she used bed sheets as the backdrop for some of the pics.

“Loved creating this intimate shoot for @vogueczechoslovakia,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself posing in a royal blue caped Balmain ensemble. “We hung sheets in my backyard to try and make a backdrop and shot it all on my iphone.”

The luxuriously dreamy sheets hanging in the background definitely make the “set” — if you can even call it that — look like a professional shoot. But then again, the Kardashian-Jenners essentially became famous for creating their own content, so it’s no surprise Kylie knows what’s up when it comes to at-home photo shoots.

This ethereal image is a bit different from the cover pic, which features a close-up of the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her 2-year-old daughter side-by-side. According to the publication, fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli took the pics of the duo through a Zoom video call while they were quarantined at their L.A. home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 16, to share the cover. “New cover with my baby for @vogueczechoslovakia shot at home on my iphone @morellibrothers #VogueCS,” she captioned the pic.

We are all about the at-home photo shoots these days. From Ashley Graham’s Harper’s Bazaar U.K. spread to Naomi Campbell’s Essence cover, it’s refreshing to see how the magazine industry pushed forward and remained creative during the coronavirus outbreak.

