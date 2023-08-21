Kylie Jenner is living her best life under the Tuscan sun.

The 26-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday, August 19, to share snaps from her recent Italian getaway. In the photos, Jenner looked as carefree as ever in a white lace top and baggy blue jeans while enjoying lunch at a sprawling estate. She paired the pieces with black sandals and a woven shoulder bag. For glam, Jenner opted to go with little makeup, donning blush, gloss and a light mascara.

Fans praised Jenner’s dressed down getup in the comments section with one writing, “She looks so cute! No makeup and regular clothes” as another gushed, “Kylie is in her cottage core era.” (The aesthetic has taken over TikTok and can be described as a wardrobe filled with airy, whimsical pieces that one would wear on a farm or plot of land.)

This wouldn’t be the first time fans took notice of Jenner’s style change. In June, Jenner took to TikTok to share a “Get Ready With Me” video, wearing a loose-fitting T-shirt with kitten heels.

“Okay okay Kylieee, loving this new cleannn classy girl eraaa!!” one fan wrote as a second commented, “So basic but so cute as well.” A third social media user added, “I like this new style she has.”

Jenner also looked timeless when she visited Paris in May. For a series of outings in the City of Love, she was photographed in a dainty white halter neck dress as well as a pleated skirt and a cropped blazer. Jenner later changed into a black bubble dress and black leather heels.

Some fans have credited Jenner’s fashion evolution to her romance with Timothée Chalamet. “Kylie’s in her Timothee era,” one of Jenner’s followers wrote underneath her Saturday carousel.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the Kardashians star and Chalamet, 27, began casually seeing one another following her split from Travis Scott three months prior. The former couple — who have dated on and off for five years — share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 18 months.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” a source told Us at the time. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

More recently, an insider shared that “Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by. They both have incredibly busy schedules, they initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting [and] etc since they couldn’t always make time to see each other.”