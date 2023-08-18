Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True, are living la dolce vita in Dolce & Gabbana.

The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday, August 17, to share photos of herself and True, 5, wearing matching floral frocks from the Italian fashion house. The sundresses were covered in Dolce & Gabbana’s signature red tulip print and featured a flared skirt. Kardashian’s number was equipped with a maxi silhouette while True’s stopped just above her knees. (Kardashian shares True and 12-month-old son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.)

The mother-daughter duo paired the designs with sunglasses and bracelets. True finished her look with chunky sandals and Khloé opted to go shoeless for the snaps and donned a rosy lip.

“L’amor che move il sol e l’altre stelle,” Kardashian captioned the social media post, which she shared translates to, “The love that moves the sun and the other stars.”

The sweet shots were taken from an undisclosed lake location and included an image of True and Kardashian in a canoe.

The post’s comments section has since been filled with praise, with Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian writing, “This is the cutest picture I’ve ever seen.” Another fan joked, “She’s stealing the la dolce vita lifestyle guys!!!” — in reference to Kim, 42, and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud over the luxury label.

The drama unfolded between the two after Kourtney, 44, accused Kim of using her Italian wedding to Travis Barker as a “business opportunity.” During her wedding weekend Kourtney wore all Dolce & Gabbana looks. She worked closely with the fashion house on her dress and the ceremony’s theme.

Four months later, Kim creative directed the spring/summer 2023 collection for the brand, which was unveiled at Milan Fashion Week. Kourtney claimed the pieces Kim presented were strikingly similar to the vibe of her wedding.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The sisters talked through their issues in episode seven of season 3 of The Kardashians, which premiered on July 6. “It isn’t about business,” Kourtney told Kim. “There is just so much, and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It is legit copying my wedding.”

Kim denied the claims, saying, “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” and explained that she was “mindful” of Kourtney’s relationship with Dolce & Gabbana and told the brand “Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding,’” while working with them.

After a lengthy back and forth, however, Kim eventually apologized.

“I totally understand. I hear you. I’m sorry,” she said. “I’m sorry that my choices put us in this situation … That’s not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I’m sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.”