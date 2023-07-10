Kim Kardashian had all eyes on her at the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia on Sunday, July 9.

The 42-year-old reality star commanded attention when she arrived at the event, wearing a billowing plum-colored gown — which may be her most glamorous look to date. The floor-length number featured a dramatic off-the-shoulder bodice that partially exposed Kardashian’s lace bra.

The dress was finished with a wrap construction, a daring high slit and a cascading train. Kardashian added even more drama with sheer gloves and mesh tights that covered her sparkly pointed-toe sandal heels. She further accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace that was equipped with a dangling pendant.

For glam, Kardashian sported warm eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and edgy lined lips. She wore her hair in a voluminous half-up half-down hairstyle that included bouncy curls.

Kardashian gushed over the presentation via Instagram on Sunday, sharing photos of her sitting front row alongside Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kerry Washington and singer Anitta. Kardashian also attended the preview with mom Kris Jenner, who dazzled in a black silk gown and an animal print duster coat.

Kardashian’s attendance at the show comes after she and sister Kourtney Kardashian hashed out their ongoing feud over the fashion house on the Thursday, July 6, episode of The Kardashians.

Kourtney, 44, took issue with Kim after the Skims CEO creative directed Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 2023 runway show for Milan Fashion Week in September 2022. Kim’s big gig came just a few months after Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Dolce & Gabbana-themed wedding in Portofino, Italy.

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me,” Kourtney said in a confessional, referring to Kim’s collaboration. “It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

The Lemme founder even alleged that Kim’s partnership with D&G was inspired by her nuptials. Kim, however, denied the claims, noting that she purposefully chose items that Kourtney did not wear during her wedding weekend.

After a lengthy in-person conversation, Kim apologized for upsetting Kourtney with the collaboration, and the two agreed to hang out more.

“We are where we’re at. There’s nothing else I could say, but I totally understand,” Kim said. “I’m sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I’m happy for the experience, but I’m sad and sorry that the experience hurt you. That’s not what I would ever want to do.”