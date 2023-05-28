Très chic! Kylie Jenner stepped out in style during her May getaway to Paris.

“🌹,” the Kardashians star, 25, captioned a Saturday, May 27, Instagram carousel of herself, posing in a black Bottega Veneta sundress and matching Lanvin heels before heading out to see the sights.

Jenner — who was joined in the City of Lights by mother Kris Jenner and her circle of friends — then stepped out at a few of her favorite fashion houses, including Hermès and Dolce & Gabbana.

“!!! @dolcegabbanna 🖤,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday when her chauffeured car drove past the D&G store, which featured a campaign photo of Jenner in the window. The reality TV star then did a double take to admire the stunning pic.

The next day, Kylie made a visit to the Chanel flagship shop, where she looked radiant in her white ensemble. The Hulu personality shared her outfit via Instagram Story, posing in her ivory miniskirt and matching blazer. Jenner completed her look with black pumps.

The Life of Kylie alum had traveled to Paris to check out Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop at the Stade de France.

“👑🐝,” Kylie wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 25, sharing pics of her black Courrèges concert fit, including her backless dress, knee-high leather boots and tiny sunglasses.

The Kendall + Kylie designer — who has been in the spotlight since her family’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV series premiered in 2007 — has since become a fashion icon as she’s grown up and figured out her tastes.

“I save everything for my daughter,” Kylie gushed to CR Fashion Book in September 2022, referring to 5-year-old daughter Stormi. “I have the most amazing pieces, and I cannot wait to share my entire archive with her when she is older. I’m so excited to see how she is going to wear and style them.”

Kylie — who shares Stormi and son Aire, 15 months, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — remarked to the outlet that she hopes Stormi will wear “one of my Met dresses to prom.” The Kylie Skin entrepreneur has been to numerous Met Galas through the years, including the 2023 fundraiser earlier this month. During the fashion benefit on May 1, Kylie sizzled in a red Haider Ackermann dress with a blue silk wrap.

“We decided on the red dress. I just think that it’s different from anything that I’ve ever worn before,” the beauty mogul explained of her choice during a YouTube vlog posted in May. “I think the red really stands out. I just love how classy it is and it’s timeless.”

Scroll below to see Kylie’s most stylish outfits from her Parisian trip: