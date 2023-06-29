Kylie Jenner may be turning a new leaf when it comes to her wardrobe.

The 25-year-old reality star took to TikTok on Monday, June 26, to share a “Get Ready With Me” video. In the clip, Jenner teamed a loose-fitting T-shirt with a pair of baggy jeans. The California native twirled in the look while in her bathroom, which was filled with Kylie Skin products. Next, Jenner opted for dainty pointed-toe pumps that featured a kitten heel and a sheer upper.

The Kardashians star then accessorized with metallic Bottega Veneta earrings and a series of sparkly rings. Jenner completed her look with a Louis Vuitton pouch.

Her comments section quickly filled up with praise from fans, who pointed out that her look is a drastic difference from her signature figure-hugging ensembles.

“Okay okay Kylieee, loving this new cleannn classy girl eraaa!!” one fan wrote as a second gushed, “so basic but so cute as well.” A fourth social media user added, “I like this new style she has.”

Earlier this month, Jenner took her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi to Target, wearing a black babydoll dress and woven black sandals. (The beauty mogul shares Stormi and son Aire, 16 months, with ex Travis Scott.)

Jenner also looked timeless when she visited Paris in May. For a series of outings in the City of Love, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was photographed in a dainty white halter neck dress as well as a pleated skirt and a cropped blazer. She later changed into a black bubble dress and black leather heels.

In addition to refining her wardrobe, Jenner recently admitted that she has a new outlook on makeup.

The Life of Kylie alum dished on her modified glam routine — which is more relaxed than what she’s been known for — in an April 6, episode of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” YouTube series. “I’ve changed my look a lot,” Jenner explained as she walked viewers through her process. “I think that I’m into more natural skin. I wear a lot less [makeup], but I’ve accomplished the same snatched look.”

In the video, Jenner star began by combining “two pumps” of moisturizer with one of her new Kylie Cosmetics “foundations samples,” which has yet to be released. “It’s a secret,” she revealed. As she lathered the concoction on her face with her bare hands, Jenner explained: “My foundation just looks different. I feel way more natural … I like how it blends into my skin a lot better.”