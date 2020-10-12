BFF #goals! Kylie Jenner lent her best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou an outfit while the two partied in Las Vegas for Cardi B’s 28th birthday bash. And the reason why is so relatable!

On Monday, October 12, Karanikolaou took to her Instagram Story to share a pic from the night, thanking her friend for the ensemble. “Thank you @kyliejenner for giving me your outfit cause I spilled on mine,” she wrote. We’ve all been there. And what else are close girlfriends for than borrowing clothes in times of need?!

The sexy outfit consists of a chocolate-hued knit halter top from Stone paired with dark leather pants.

Around the same time on Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of snaps of herself in the outfit. Only she amped up her look a bit more with a leather jacket and pointy-toe heels. “Never settle,” she captioned one of the posts.

For Cardi B’s actual birthday bash, the Kylie Cosmetics founder slayed in a skintight Versace minidress with a shimmery finish and scoop neckline. She matched her extra-long stiletto nails to the blush color of the number for an extra glam oomph.

The duo loves dressing up in the same ensembles, usually at the same time— and they always have! “Fun fact: we’ve been twinning since we were in middle school,” the Lip Kit creator wrote in an Instagram post of the BFFs twinning on July 31, 2020. “We used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit on 🤣😍… so get ready for a lifetime of more twin pics.”

They’ve matched in all different kinds of get-ups, fromSkims bodysuits to Playboy bunny costumes. As Jenner’s put it: “just a brunette and a blonde with an unbreakable bond.”

