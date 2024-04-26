Kylie Jenner showed off her toned tummy while modeling jeans.

Jenner, 26, subtly slammed rumors that she’s expecting her first baby with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet while posing in a number of low-waisted jeans on Thursday, April 25. In the clip, which she shared via her Instagram Story, Jenner rocked a pair of Classic Low-Rise pants from her fashion label, Khy.

“I wear them a little bigger, I think I’m wearing a 28, but I could go a little smaller,” Jenner said as she tugged at the waist, proving she had room in the trousers. “I just like the oversized fit.”

Jenner — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — also flexed her abs while posing in a mirror selfie.

Us Weekly confirmed the Kylie Cosmetics founder is not expecting a third baby on Thursday. “Kylie is not pregnant,” multiple sources exclusively told Us.

Rumors started swirling that Jenner was pregnant earlier this month when comedian Daniel Tosh claimed a supermarket employee told him she was. “I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday,’” Tosh said on an episode of his “Tosh Show” podcast.

He continued, “This random grocery store person is telling me that [the Kardashian-Jenners] rented out the entire store. … This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell.”

At the time, Tosh admitted it might not be true.

Insiders close to production also confirmed to Us that the family did not film their Kardashians season 5 finale — or any scenes — at the supermarket.

Jenner and Chalamet, 28, first sparked romance rumors in April 2023. They’ve since attended events together and have been seen packing on the PDA. The couple are currently navigating long-distance as Chalamet films A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan in New York and New Jersey. Jenner lives in California.

“Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” a source told Us.