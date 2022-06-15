Keeping up with the fashion trends! Kylie Jenner appears to have debuted a new styling hack, and it’s kind of quirky.

On Tuesday, June 14, the reality star, 24, shared a carousel of photos that showed her in a sexy all-black look. The ensemble included a figure-hugging cutout dress by Mugler that featured openings at the sleeves and at her waist. However, it wasn’t Jenner’s dress that intrigued Us. The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired the frock with sheer leg warmers and open toe sandal heels. The cozy accessory stopped just below her toes and was tucked over the shoe’s opening. Her footwear was designed with a sharp, square construction and was finalized with a sexy stiletto.

“Morning gram,” Jenner captioned the post, adding a black heart emoji. The Kardashians star’s post comes after she revealed she’s on a “mission to get strong” amid ongoing postpartum struggles after welcoming a son in February. On Monday, June 13, the beauty mogul shared a video via her Instagram Story, which she captioned: “4 months postpartum.”

She continued: “I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts, but I am on a mission to get strong again.” Jenner posted an additional clip, writing, “NO DAYS OFF.”

Jenner, who also spoke about her postpartum experience in March, gave birth shortly after celebrating daughter Stormi’s 4th birthday. At the time, the Life of Kylie alum announced that she and Travis Scott named their little one Wolf. The couple changed their mind one month after the baby’s arrival.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote via Instagram Story in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Despite her struggles, Jenner prides herself on being a mom. In a video shared on Instagram on June 9, the social media star and Stormi enjoyed a shopping day at Ulta Beauty.

“It’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta,” Jenner said of her line, Kylie Cosmetics, in the video. “You excited?” she asked Stormi, who said “Yeah!” The video then transitioned to show the mother-daughter duo arriving at the retailer.

For the occasion, Jenner and her baby girl were dressed in coordinating ensembles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opted for baggy white trousers, a pink and green halter top and strappy pink sandals. For her part, Stormi matched her famous mom in a floral mini dress, white sneakers and a mini Prada handbag.

