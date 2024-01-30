For Kylie Jenner, more is more.

Amid a time where fashionistas are leaning toward calmed-down glam and neutral outfits, Jenner, 26, proved she dances to the beat of her own drum while in Paris for the Jacquemus show on Monday, January 29.

After attending the presentation in a bright red mini dress one would see in an episode of Emily in Paris, Jenner hit up the event’s afterparty in an even more over-the-top ensemble. Sticking to the crimson theme, Jenner bundled up in a plush fur coat completed with a shaggy collar and a thick belt. She paired the outwear with fiery tights and square-toe heels. She contrasted the getup with an ivory top handle bag.

For glam, Jenner opted for warm makeup that included rosy cheeks and a lined lip. She wore her hair in loose bouncy curls.

Related: The Best Celebrity Looks From Haute Couture Week 2024 in Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 has kicked off in Paris, and the biggest names in Hollywood have jetted to the City of Love to bask in the latest high-fashion trends. The week-long event commenced with the Schiaparelli show on Monday, January 22, which was attended by Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Hunter Schafer. Zendaya, 27, proved micro […]

The TV personality showed off the outfit via Instagram, writing alongside the snaps, “@jacquemus nights.” In the photos, Jenner could be seen posing against a white wall with her legs propped up.

Earlier on Monday, she graced the fashion show with her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who matched her in red. Stormi donned a little crewneck with a sweater tied around her shoulders.

Related: Every Jaw-Dropping Look Kylie Jenner Has Worn Since Welcoming Baby Number 2 Cue the smoke! Since welcoming her second child — a baby boy — with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner has served Us some major fashion moments. From the Met Gala to Paris Fashion Week, the beauty mogul has consistently turned heads, and we can’t get enough. For fashion’s biggest night in May 2022, Jenner made quite […]

Jenner has been in Paris since Haute Couture Week kicked off earlier this month. She sat front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier show, made an appearance at the Valentino preview and turned heads at the Maison Margiela presentation.

At the Margiela show on Thursday, January 25, Jenner channeled her inner mermaid with an iridescent scale-like dress and wet hair. She was joined by mom Kris Jenner, who looked sophisticated in a black round-sleeve coat, and big sister Kim Kardashian, who showed off her curves in a netted dress. Kardashian, 43, topped her look off with a metallic necklace that covered the majority of her neck.