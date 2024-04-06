Kylie Kelce “finally” met fellow NFL wife Kristin Juszczyk and already loves her impeccable game day style.

“Finally got to run into this incredibly talented lady,” Kelce, 31, gushed via Instagram Story on Saturday, April 6, reposing Juszczyk’s selfie from one day earlier. “And yes, I made her do a spin so I could admire this outstanding jacket!”

Kelce and Juszczyk, 30, both attended the Women’s Final Four basketball matchup between the University of Iowa and the University of Connecticut on Friday, April 5, at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Kristin, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, attended in support of the Iowa Hawkeyes and star player Caitlin Clark.

“Witnessing history 💛 The time is she! Let’s go @caitlinclark22 !!! Let’s go @iowawbb !!! Let’s go @clairekittle !!!” Kristin wrote via Instagram on Friday, also referring to the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle. (Claire played basketball for Iowa when she attended the Midwestern university.)

To cheer on Clark, Kristin made a custom white puffer jacket similar to ones she made previously for herself and fellow partners of NFL players Simone Biles, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. The new coat features patches of Clark, 22, in uniform and the words “Final Four.” She also embroidered the phrase, “It was never a long shot” on one side.

Kyle, 32, sported a coordinating puffer vest on Friday that his wife had sewed from Clark’s team jerseys.

Ever since Kristin married Kyle in 2019, she sought to switch up her game day outfits.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, this would be a really fun challenge for me. How can I make something for every game, and how can I continue to make different styles?’” Kristin told San Francisco’s KRON4 News in January. “Women want to wear things they feel comfortable in, and for me, I try to take silhouettes and shapes I would wear in my everyday life. I’m like, ‘How can I mimic this look into sportswear?’”

Kristin’s pieces went viral that same month when Swift, who is dating Kylie’s brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, wore a custom jacket to a Kansas City Chiefs game made out of tight end Travis’ jerseys.