Kylie Kelce is embracing March Madness at the Friday, April 5, Final Four game!

Kelce, 31, was spotted in the stands at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday to watch the Women’s Final Four basketball matchup between the University of Iowa and the University of Connecticut.

“Everyone watches women’s sports 🤩,” the NCAA’s official Instagram account captioned footage of Kelce on Friday.

Kylie, the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, looked casually chic in a black tee and matching blazer, which she paired with ripped jeans and white sneakers. She completed her look with tortoiseshell glasses and wore her blonde locks down in waves.

Kylie also graciously met with other fans in the crowd.

“I very rarely ask celebs for photos but @callahankatie1 & I made an exception for Princess Kyana aka #KylieKelce at the #WFinalFour,” ESPN publicist Amanda Brooks wrote via X, using Jason’s “New Heights” nickname for his wife after she modeled Princess Diana’s Eagles jacket. “No surprise, but she was incredibly gracious and kind to a *long* line of fans and 2 PR gals from ESPN.”

Kylie and the rest of the game attendees ultimately watched the Iowa Hawkeyes, led by Caitlin Clark, beat UConn and star player Paige Bueckers 71-69.

Kylie has long been an avid sports fan, having played field hockey throughout high school and college before currently coaching a local youth team in Philly. She is also a massive Eagles supporter.

“I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce,’ I would not wear another team’s stuff,” Kylie quipped in Jason’s Kelce documentary, which premiered on Prime Video in September 2023. “Like, I’ve thought about that a number of times where I just couldn’t do it. It sounds terrible.”

After Kylie married Jason, 36, in 2018, she has also attended several of his brother Travis Kelce’s NFL games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We went to a playoff game in Kansas City and I was like, ‘Do I have to [wear his jersey]?’” she joked in the documentary. “Like, Trav knows that, like, I always want Travis to be successful [and] obviously, I always want Jason to be successful. But like, I’m not going to be out here doing the Chiefs chop.”

Kylie is also hopeful to pass her sports enthusiasm onto her and Jason’s three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 13 months.

“There’s always competition in our house [and] right now we’re in our racing phase,” Kylie teased during a Monday, April 1, broadcast of the Today show. “Anything we need them to do, we’re like, ‘I bet you can’t do it in under 10 seconds’ and all of a sudden, they’re moving.”

She continued, “I hope that they steer into sports. If they don’t that’s fine, but I will always take the lessons that I learned playing field hockey, working with a team, doing something for a collective whole … and apply it to our kids.”