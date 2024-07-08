Kylie Kelce is making a style statement out of a bad situation.
The 32-year-old recently wore a T-shirt featuring a photo of a viral altercation she had with a fan, with the words “Standing on Business” written on the front. Kylie wore the top, which was gifted to her by fans, at an Eagles Autism Foundation event on June 26 and 27.
Photos of her wearing the T-shirt were posted by an Instagram fan account on Saturday, July 6. According to the post’s caption, Kylie spent the night bartending and signing autographs.
The altercation in question took place in Margate, New Jersey over Memorial Day weekend, while Kylie was on vacation with husband and retired Eagles player Jason Kelce. The now-viral video featured Kylie and a fan named Andreé Goldberg getting into a heated exchange after Kylie refused to pose for a photo.
In the video, Goldberg can be heard shouting, “You’ll never be allowed in this town again,” to which Kylie replied, “You’re embarrassing yourself.”
Days later, on May 31, Goldberg released a statement exclusively to Us Weekly in which she apologized for her actions.
“In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry,” she told Us, adding, “My anger, and my actions, are not who I am.”
Goldberg went on to reflect, “As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”
On the same day that Goldberg released her apology, an eyewitness exclusively told Us that the video “was taken out of context.”
“Andreé and Kylie were just two mama bears,” they remarked. “Apologies were exchanged and witnessed by multiple people. That’s the part of the video people haven’t seen.”