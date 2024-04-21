Lady Gaga Confirms She Made Her 2007 Lollapalooza Costume Herself

Lady Gaga remembers making her own costumes at the start of her music career, including one performance in 2007.

Gaga, 38, commented on a video of her performance from Lollapalooza in 2007, posted by the music festival’s official TikTok, offering some behind-the-scenes details. “i made that outfit myself — bought the mirrors at M & J trimmings and glued them on the bra,” the “Shallow” singer wrote according to a screenshot via Comments by Celebs, referring to the New York City store that sells rhinestones and accessories.

“that was my mic. And my disco ball. i didnt have a lot and my dub plates skipped that day,” she wrote.

In the video, a dark-haired Gaga rocked the stage in a bedazzled black bra and matching underwear. Her outfit was paired with sheer thigh-high stockings and black heels. In the video, Gaga sings to a crowd that pales in comparison to her sold-out stadium tours of recent years while a disco ball spins over the small stage.

Gaga’s fashion statements have evolved over the years. The mirrored bra from 2007 is a far cry from her more iconic style moments, like the infamous meat dress she wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2010.

However, in 2016, Gaga opened up about her decision to tone down her style ahead of the release of her fifth studio album at the time, Joanne. “To be frank, I would just prefer to go through this album cycle and talk about my music. That’d be great,” she told The London Times‘ Culture magazine at the time.

“It becomes about everything else, and that was what I [once] wanted,” she added. “But if I wear a black T-shirt and black pants every day, [people] might listen to what I write. All the outfits, fashion and art pieces over the years made sense to me. They didn’t make sense to other people.”

Beyond her style, Gaga recently revealed via Instagram last month that she had new music in the works as she celebrated her 38th birthday.

“Today has been so special,” she wrote on March 29. “I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy. I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and music. I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember.”