Unrecognizable! Lauren Burnham has been a blonde since before her Bachelor days, so seeing the 30-year-old reality star as a brunette has fans going pretty wild.

The mom of three decided it was time for a little hair refresh and paid a visit to hairstylist Jacqueline Villa for a new cut and color. Lucky for Us, she documented the entire transformation via TikTok.

“Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it,” Villa mouthed in the video. Burnham, who still had her long blonde hair, then said, “I’m not gonna do it girl, I was just thinking about it. I’m not gonna do it.”

Fast forward through a wash, some hair coloring, toning and glazing and the Bachelor alum transitions the camera to debut her new chocolate brown hue and face of full glam.

Burnham loved her look so much, she even debuted it via Instagram. “Time for a change,” she captioned a photo. She also took to Instagram Stories to share her obsession. “I’m feeling it,” she wrote. “Idk why I didn’t do this sooner.”

Love for Burnham’s new locks is shared with her 1.2 million followers — and fellow Bachelor Nation stars. Joelle Fletcher wrote, “UHH WHAT!?!?! amazingggg,” while Tayshia Adams said, “HOLY HOLY HOLY!! Soooo good!” Andi Dorfman added, “Ooooooo welcome to the dark side! Looks 🔥on you!”

Other fans couldn’t get over how different the reality star looks with her darker tresses. “I LITERALLY did not recognize you?!?” someone said, while another person added, “Seriously, I didn’t even recognize you. Gorgeous in any color you are stunning.”

While this is most definitely Burnham’s most daring style switch up to date, coloring her hair has been on her radar for quite some time. In October 2020 she took to Instagram to tease that a transformation was on the horizon.

“Fall do,” she captioned a photo of her fresh blonde locks. “Almost went dark brown, but @salt_andwaves talked me out of it. maybe next time.”

At the time, fans were rooting for a rich brown hue. “The darker hair would bring out your eyes,” one fan pointed out, while another said, “Omg I’d love to see you as a brunette. I bet you could rock any color under the sun.”

While Burnham has primarily been a blonde, she did let husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. give her pink highlights in April 2020.

