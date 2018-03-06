Another angle of Lauren B.'s engagement ring from Arie #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/DAYCXx3R0d — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 7, 2018

Arie Luyendyk Jr. popped the question for the second time on the Tuesday, March 6, episode of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose and Us Weekly has the exclusive details on the ring.

Lauren Burnham’s ring is just over 3.6 carats. It is cushion cut with a center stone surrounded by a diamond halo, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively following the proposal. As previously reported, the race car driver, 36, first proposed to Becca Kufrin.

During his first proposal, he asked with a Neil Lane diamond ring worth nearly $80,000. Becca’s ring was a nearly 4-carat platinum set diamond halo ring, with diamonds surrounding the center stone.

While Becca was announced as the next bachelorette, Lauren, 25, and Arie revealed that their relationship has only strengthened. After ending things in Los Angeles with Becca, he flew to Virginia and reunited with Lauren. Then on stage, he proposed.

“I made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you. I can’t imagine a life without you,” Arie said in his proposal.” You have shown me a love that is patient, a love that is kind, and I truly believe you are my soulmate. I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it … the good and the bad. I love you so much. I want to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago.”

The two also told Chris Harrison that they will first travel together before she moves in with him in Arizona.

