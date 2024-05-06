Lil Nas X Commands Attention at the 2024 Met Gala

Lil Nas X left his fans’ jaws dropped at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

The rapper, 25, walked the red carpet at the annual fashion benefit at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. He wore a cream ensemble embellished with buttons on the seams and featuring shimmering accents with a matching floor-length coat that draped behind him. He paired his look with long, sparkly nails and David Yurman jewelry.

In keeping with the evening’s dress code, “Garden of Time,” Lil Nas X donned a white flower on his jacket while honoring the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme.

Lil Nas X — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — made his first appearance at the Met Gala in 2021 wearing a three-in-one ensemble. He arrived in a golden Versace cape that wrapped around his body, which was then transformed into a shiny armor suit including built-in abs and shoulder pieces.

For his third outfit at fashion’s biggest night, he donned a shimmery catsuit. He also sported subtle eyeliner, gold jewelry and bedazzled teeth.

In 2023, Lil Nas X hit the red carpet in a thong, platform boots and head-to-toe silver body paint. He bedazzled his entire body and clothing with sequins and pearls, thanks to makeup artist Pat McGrath and Dior Men.

Lil Nas X also stunned in a matching face mask — complete with whiskers — and wore a crystal-covered manicure by celebrity nail artist Temeka Jackson. Aprés Nail crafted custom press-on nails that resembled elegant feline claws.

His ensemble paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld and his cat, Choupette, while channeling the theme of the year, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Lil Nas X even took his look up a notch by playfully meowing at reporters, per fan footage shared via X at the time.

Lil Nas X has been known to turn heads with his fashion choices through the years. At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Lil Nas X rocked an eye-catching look from Harris Reed, including an extravagant headpiece. He paired a feathered halo with a pair of sparkly trousers and a feathered hoop skirt while bearing nothing on top.

In a September 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Nas X’s stylist, Hodo Musa, opened up about working with the “That’s What I Want” singer.

“We both have inspired each other and brought the best out of each other,” she said. “Over the last few years, we have had so much fun trying new things and have slowly started to uncover who Lil Nas X is and how he likes to express himself.”

The feeling is mutual with Lil Nas X. In a November 2021 interview with GQ magazine, he referred to Musa as “the best stylist of all time.”