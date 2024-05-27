Lindsay Lohan Beams in Bikini Photo From Greece Vacation

Lindsay Lohan is enjoying some rest and relaxation on the Greek isle of Mykonos.

Lohan, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, May 27, to share a series of photos of herself in vacation mode at Mykonos’ Santa Marina resort. In one shot, she sported a floral long-sleeve bikini and glam oversized sunglasses while posing against a seaside backdrop. The Irish Wish star added three selfies to the carousel — she wears white shades in two, her famous red hair flowing. Other serene shots show a view of Mykonos from an airplane window and the pool from her hotel, the ocean in the distance. Lohan — who gave birth to her first child with husband Bader Shammas in June 2023 — apparently had seafood for dinner one night, as evidenced by the fish dish she posted.

“Recently…,” she captioned her post.

“VACAY BABY!!!” wrote Lohan’s former Freaky Friday costar, Jamie Lee Curtis, in the comments, while Garcelle Beauvais wrote, “Beautiful.” Paris Hilton left a simple heart emoji.

Lohan was clearly happy to take a break following a busy period of work. After years out of the public eye, Lohan has made a major acting comeback in recent years with the rom-coms Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish, which are part of her creative partnership with Netflix. Her third movie for the streaming service, Our Little Secret, arrives during the holiday season and follows two exes who are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof — unfortunately, their current partners are siblings.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Lohan has received Ann-Margret’s blessing to play her in a biopic. The insider noted that the pair will be spending time together in preparation for the upcoming film.

Lohan has wanted to play Ann-Margret for years. In April, she told Bustle that she was looking for the “right writer” for the film. “She’s a triple threat, and she’s an amazing woman on top of that,” she said of the Bye Bye Birdie actress and singer, 83. “So I just really want to do her justice and help tell a great story for her.”

Lohan, the insider told Us, “feels she’s the only one who can play the part” and “wants to win an Oscar and an Emmy.” She hopes that the biopic can “take her career to the next level.”

Meanwhile, the sequel to her 2003 hit Freaky Friday is in the works, with Curtis and Lohan playing mother and daughter once again — and this time around, Lohan’s Anna is a mom to her own snarky teen daughter, named Harper.

Along with her growing work schedule, Lohan is balancing new motherhood after welcoming son Luai with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023. While Lohan hopes to expand her family in “the next year or two,” her career remains a top priority.

“Lindsay’s in the best place of her life and career,” another source told Us in March. “She’s never been healthier physically and mentally.”