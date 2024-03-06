Lindsay Lohan’s red carpet looks never fail to impress Us.

The 37-year-old actress turned heads at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Irish Wish, on Tuesday, March 5.

Lohan opted to wear a sleeveless cream silk gown to the star-studded event. The floor-length dress featured a plunging neckline and ruching at the waist. She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings, a gold watch and an assortment of rings.

She wore her hair down in loose waves and parted in the middle. For glam, the Mean Girls actress played up her eyes with black eyeliner, long lashes and bronzed eyeshadow.

Lohan was joined on the red carpet by her Irish Wish co-star Ayesha Curry. For her part, Ayesha, 34, wore a black strapless mid-length corset dress. The body-hugging frock featured lace-up ties throughout. She accessorized the look with a pair of black pumps and neon green nails and wore her hair down in loose waves. Ayesha tied the look together with winged eyeliner, sparkling eyeshadow and glossy lips.

As she posed with Lohan on the red carpet, Ayesha, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, cradled her baby bump. She shares three children — Riley, 11, Ryan, 8 and Canon, 5 — with husband and Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry.

Lohan’s appearance at the premiere came directly after she confirmed that a Freaky Friday sequel with costar Jamie Lee Curtis is in the works. Lohan announced the news during an episode of Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show that aired earlier that same day — but kept the movie’s timeline a mystery.

“I won’t say that yet…I don’t want to say too much.” she told Cohen, adding, “We’re both excited! I’m gonna speak for Jamie.”

Irish Wish follows a book editor, Maddie (Lohan), whose best friend is engaged to the man she is secretly in love with. After making a wish, Maddie herself turns into the bride — before she realizes that her dream guy is not who she once thought it was.

Irish Wish is set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 15.