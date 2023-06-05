Lizzo is bringing the heat this summer! The hitmaker got cheeky in a tiny thong bodysuit.

“Never beating the fat ass allegations,” the 35-year-old “Truth Hurts” artist captioned an Instagram carousel that showed her in a pink one-piece from her label, Yitty. In the sultry snaps, Lizzo is seen posing from the back, giving Us a close-up view of her bum. The “Juice” songstress looked sunkissed as she sported the rosy garment, which she teamed with wet goddess loc extensions.

Lizzo’s poolside shoot comes after showed off a different look from Yitty on Friday, June 2. In a video posted via Instagram, the “Good as Hell” singer could be seen modeling a fuchsia bra and biker shorts from the intimates brand. “NEW @YITTY ON MY TIDDIES. GET U SOME RIGHT NOW 6X-XS LETS GOOOOOOOO.”

In March, Lizzo’s shapewear company announced plans to launch a gender-neutral line. “Introducing YOUR SKIN by YITTY: Styles that celebrate YOU, launching late summer 2023,” the social media statement read.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Yitty continued: “When we say we support every body, we mean it. We believe in radical self-love for people of all gender identities — including the trans, non-binary, gender-fluid and gender non-conforming communities that have been chronically underserved. So, we decided to take our expertise and create styles that serve those very same communities.”

The company called the new collection a “true passion project” that was constructed with its “famous Headliner fabric.” The soon-to-be launched offerings include binder tops and tucking thongs that were “perfected” through “extensive wear testing” and community feedback.

Lizzo launched Yitty in March 2022 in partnership with Fabletics — the activewear label co-founded by Kate Hudson. The brand’s initial drop included bodysuits, smoothing shorts, tanks and unitards, ranging in sizes from XS to 6X. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” the “About Damn Time” artist said at the time. “Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

Outside of Yitty, Lizzo is passionate about inclusivity. While performing during BottleRock Napa Valley in California on May 27, the Grammy winner held up a sign that read, “I’m sorry people on Twitter suck. You are beautiful & special.” She shared moments from the show via Instagram, captioning the clip: “I will never shut up about how difficult y’all make it for fat people to simply exist.”

She added: “Minding your business is free. If the internet was limited and one comment took 24 hours to post, I wonder what social media would be like.”