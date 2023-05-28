Bikini babe! It’s no secret that Lizzo is our body positivity motivation, and she has Us ready to pull out the swimsuits already.

“Is it bikini season yet?” the “Truth Hurts” songstress, 35, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 27.

In her upload, Lizzo — real name Melissa Jefferson — threw on her pink bikini and coordinating red sarong as she posed for the camera. She completed her beachy look with a handful of beaded pearl necklaces and bracelets.

The Yitty founder’s Memorial Day Weekend post quickly inspired her followers to follow her lead.

“All these queens wearing two pieces, I’m starting to be motivated to do the same haha,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “If Lizzo says it’s bikini season, it’s bikini season 👏🏼❤️.”

Since Lizzo burst on the scene, she has inspired her fans to practice body positivity based on her own self-love experience.

“It definitely comes with time,” the Grammy winner exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019. “I wasn’t really given the opportunities or the privileges to feel like a sex symbol when I was growing up. I was a fat black girl in Houston and I didn’t see myself in magazines.”

She added: “I was like, ‘You know what, bitch? I want to be a sex symbol!’ I said that to myself when I was like 22, 23. And I really started to embrace the sexiness about me, not just the cuteness or the beauty. I started to work on it more and more, and I realized the vulnerability that I show when I’m naked is my greatest strength.”

The “Juice” artist has continued to show off her confidence no matter her size.

“[I’m] heavy on the not trying to escape fatness,” the Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls alum said in a TikTok video earlier this month. “Heavy f—king on it. I just wanted to stitch this [clip] to show support to you because this creator specifically said, ‘I’m looking for people that I can resonate with.’ Very, very same.”

Lizzo continued at the time: “I have a very high-performance job for 90 minutes a night. I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap. And I have to play the flute and I have to emote and hype the crowd in very tight clothes.”

The Emmy Award winner also explained that her job — which she loves to do — takes “a lot of physical endurance,” and so, she’s started taking her fitness more seriously as a result.