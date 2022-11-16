Cancel OK
Dream Come True! Lizzo Surprises Fan Who Asked to Borrow Her 2022 Emmys Dress

Lizzo Sends Dress to TikTok Influencer Who Asked to Borrow Hers 444 74th Emmy Awards - Backstage and Audience, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lizzo is the ultimate fairy godmother! The hitmaker made a fan’s fashion dream come true.

In October, poet Aurielle Marie posted a video via TikTok, explaining her difficult experience finding a dress for the upcoming Out100 Gala in New York City. They shared that the event is set to be a major milestone — Marie is being honored as one of Out100’s LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing Stars of the Year after releasing their first collection of poems, titled Gumbo Ya Ya.

“It is hands down the biggest accolade of my career and there’s nothing that I want more than to be able to be in New York in a month and accept the award along with the other [honorees],” Marie shared before asking Lizzo for a favor. “[There’s] just one little problem I can’t find anything to wear! I can’t find anything anywhere that is big bitch and red carpet ready. I know you know how it feels to be the biggest bitch in a room and all the scrutiny and hyper visibility that comes with that because I’ve watched you talk about it.”

@auriellebewritin

Replying to @noirediamonds i might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress @lizzo, my bad babe! Words dont suffice, and thank you isnt enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Y’all! A bitch is certified LIZZO SIZED!!!!!! And LOOK AT THIS GOWN! @Out Magazine here i come! #fyp #foryou #lizzo

♬ 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) – Lizzo

She continued: “The audacity that you’ve marked in your career has helped me step out and be audacious myself, but I can’t lie — the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there. So, I said let me just make a little TikTok because you never know what can happen. I know you a girl for the girl and the girls and I’m a girl.”

Marie then presented her request: “Can I please, please, please wear your dress from the 2022 Emmys? It’s my favorite!”

The writer’s followers quickly filled the comments section with praise, tagging Lizzo and pleading for the Grammy winner to step in.

As viewers recall, Lizzo was a ravishing sight at the awards show on September 12, rocking a voluminous red Giambattista Valli gown that was made with tulle fabric and featured a cascading train.

Flash forward to Tuesday, November 15, Marie received a package at her door. “Oh, my God!” they said while cutting the large box open. Inside was the breathtaking ruffled magenta dress Lizzo wore to the 2019 American Music Awards. Marie quickly slipped into the design and jumped around her house for joy when it fit. “Shut up!” the Teen Vogue contributor said while breaking down in tears.

“Not me in Lizzo’s dress!” Marie said. “It’s about to really give. See y’all in New York!”

